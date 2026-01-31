Parl Budget Session begins: Promises to be a stormy one

The Budget Session of Parliament is likely to witness confrontations between the Centre and opposition on a host of issues, with chief among them being the rollout of the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the implementation of the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) or VB G RAM G Act, which has replaced the erstwhile UPA regime’s flagship rural job guarantee scheme MGNREGA.

With the main Opposition party - the Congress - vehemently protesting the implementation of the G RAM G Act by organising campaigns against it across the country, INDIA bloc parties, especially the Trinamool Congress (TMC), raised the issue of the alleged misuse of investigating agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the raids on the premises of consultancy firm I-PAC, which is providing political consultations to the ruling party in the state.

The raids assumed political overtones as they came just months before the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal.

The TMC has also protested against the SIR, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee terming it as an exercise aimed at excluding poor, migrant and minority community voters from the electoral rolls.

The confrontational tone of the Budget Session was set during an all-party meeting convened by the government on January 27, when it had rejected the Opposition’s demand for a discussion on SIR and the rollback of G RAM G Act, saying the law could not be rolled back as the Parliament had passed it.

On SIR, the government had conveyed to the Opposition that a discussion on electoral reforms had been conducted during the Winter Session of Parliament and the exercise was already in full swing in several states.

Subsequently during the President’s address to both Houses of Parliament on January 28, the Opposition had raised slogans against SIR and also when she mentioned the G RAM G Act in the course of her speech.

The ruling BJP had flayed the Opposition for not maintaining the dignity attached to the President’s address.

With the government yet to share the list of proposed bills, which it plans to bring during the Budget Session, the Opposition had objected to this too during the all-party meeting.

It is reliably learnt that the government is likely to bring around 20-odd bills during the ongoing session.

With the relations between the Centre and the Opposition not exactly cordial considering the fact that strong objections were raised by the INDIA bloc parties against the SIR and the passage of G RAM G Bill during the Winter Session last month, the confrontations between the treasury and opposition benches is likely to intensify in the ongoing Budget Session.

The distrust between the government and the Opposition can be aptly summed up by a social media post on X on Thursday by Congress leader and media in-charge Jairam Ramesh.

“He will not convene and chair all-party meetings to take the Opposition into confidence on national issues. He will suddenly have Bills introduced at the last minute and bulldozed through Parliament without the necessary legislative scrutiny. He will not sit in Parliament and respond to the concerns of Opposition leaders, and will instead make election rally speeches in both Houses. Before the beginning of each Session, he will give his usual hypocrisy-laden ‘desh ke naam sandesh’ with Parliament as his backdrop. Today’s performance is part of this series,” Ramesh said attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his address to the media at the beginning of the Budget Session.