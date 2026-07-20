Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday slammed the Centre over police teargasing and lathi-charging protesters, saying the government is not ready to discuss the problems in the education policy and is instead beating up students.

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A large number of students and protesters tried to march towards Parliament following a call given by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), only to be met by police teargas and lathi-charges in a spiralling protest that started with exam paper leaks and gained traction with activist Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike.

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Asked about the use of force against protestors, Priyanka Gandhi told reporters in the Parliament House complex, “It’s ridiculous.. They are our own children... they are the future of the country. This Parliament belongs to them. It’s no one’s personal fiefdom.”

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“It is a genuine issue, Rahul ji has been raising this issue for quite some time. We have been saying there should be a discussion as there are problems in the education policy. You are not ready to discuss and fire tear gas at children and beat them up. For what? They are our children,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

Clashes broke out with protesters, some in school uniform, streaming into central Delhi, navigating inner lanes and attempting to find alternative routes to get as close as possible to Parliament. Some police personnel and protesters were injured.

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Undeterred by the extensive barricading, they walked several kilometres, sometimes joining groups of protesters, shouting slogans, stopping to wait for an opportune moment to break through and breaching layers of barricades at multiple locations.

There was chaos in the area with security forces using batons, lathis and teargas to disperse the restive crowds near Constitution Club, Patel Chowk, Shastri Bhawan, RBI Building and Parliament Street police. The internet was shut down in large parts of the area.

It was also the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed multiple adjournments amid uproar by opposition members over the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest that started at Jantar Mantar.