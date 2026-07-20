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Home / Delhi / Parliament march to proceed even without Wangchuk, says wife Angmo

Parliament march to proceed even without Wangchuk, says wife Angmo

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:03 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke waves the national flag at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Sunday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui
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Hours after the Delhi High Court declined to interfere with the Centre’s decision to shift activist Sonam Wangchuk from the protest site at Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung Hospital, his wife Gitanjali Angmo said the planned march to Parliament on Monday will proceed regardless of whether Wangchuk is able to participate.

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Speaking to mediapersons outside the emergency ward of Safdarjung Hospital on Sunday, Angmo said the movement had grown beyond one individual and would continue even in Wangchuk’s absence.

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“My husband has always maintained that he is not the reason behind this movement. He has only been a voice for the youth,” she said, adding that public support for the campaign had already gained momentum.

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According to Angmo, the march is only the first step in a larger campaign aimed at drawing lawmakers’ attention towards education policy and the concerns being raised by the protesters. She said the movement would continue across the country, with more people expected to join in different forms.

“If he is not permitted to leave the hospital, it will only strengthen people’s resolve and support for the movement,” she said.

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Her remarks came hours after the Delhi High Court refused interim relief to Wangchuk’s family, which had challenged the authorities’ decision to move the activist from the protest site to Safdarjung Hospital. The plea described the transfer as arbitrary and said it had been carried out without the consent of Wangchuk or his family.

Referring to Monday’s march, Angmo appealed to students, parents and supporters to maintain peace throughout the protest. She cautioned participants against any attempts to provoke violence or disrupt the demonstration.

“There may be efforts by some elements to create disturbances and incite violence. I urge everyone to remain peaceful and vigilant, just as they have throughout the last 22 days of the protest,” she said.

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