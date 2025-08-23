Parliament’s ‘Number 01’ tree poses security challenge, to be transplanted soon

A lone tree standing at Gaj Dwar, one of the six gates into the new Parliament building and often used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been flagged as a security hindrance by the Special Protection Group (SPG) and will soon be transplanted within the complex itself.

Several agencies are involved in the decision — SPG, responsible for the security of the Prime Minister, Central Public Works Department (CPWD), Central Government’s primary construction agency that has to implement it, and Delhi Forest Department that has to greenlight such a move.

It all started with SPG flagging the full-grown tabebuia argentea tree, popularly known as the silver trumpet tree and distinctive for its bright yellow flowers, as a potential hindrance on the VVIP route, according to official documents. Things began to roll after that.

The process to transplant the tree, marked Number 01, will soon begin with Delhi Forest Department giving its permission subject to “strict conditions” following the request by CPWD, which cited SPG’s security concerns.

“As the Monsoon session has just concluded, the tree is likely to be transplanted next week,” an official said.

The chosen spot is the Prerna Sthal, which houses the statues of national icons and freedom fighters that were earlier at different places on the premises.

“Tree transplantation site proposed near IG4 Prema Sathal (sic), Parliament House, was inspected by concerned field staff on July 21 and was found suitable and sufficient for transplantation of 01 nos. of tree,” the document states.

The tree, about seven years old, grows quickly, needs little care and thrives in full sunlight and well-drained soil, which is why it is commonly seen in gardens, along roads and in other public spaces.

Besides this, CPWD will also have to carry out compensatory plantation of 10 saplings of native species such as neem, amaltas, peepal, bargad, sheesham and arjun at Prerna Sthal.

Officials said CPWD has already deposited a refundable security amount of Rs 57,000 with the Forest department.

The Forest department’s permission mandates geo-tagging of new saplings, their maintenance for seven years, and an annual progress reporting to the forest department.

“The order also makes it clear that any transplantation beyond the approved tree will be treated as a violation of the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act and may lead to withdrawal of permission,” according to the order.

On Friday morning, a 20-year-old man attempted to scale a wall of Parliament House near the Red Cross Road at IG-2 gate by a climbing a tree adjoining the boundary wall.

Multiple central agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Special Cell of Delhi Police, are questioning him to ascertain his motive, the sources added.