Parry murder case: Five members of Anmol Bishnoi-Harry Boxer syndicate arrested by Delhi Police

Parry murder case: Five members of Anmol Bishnoi-Harry Boxer syndicate arrested by Delhi Police

Inderpreet Singh, alias Parry, was shot dead in Sector 26, Chandigarh, on December 1

Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:04 PM Dec 17, 2025 IST
Parry (right) was a collegemate of Lawrence Bishnoi in DAV College. File
The special cell unit of Delhi Police has arrested five members of the Aarzoo-Anmol Bishnoi-Harry Boxer syndicate, who were wanted in connection with the Parry murder case. 

Inderpreet Singh, alias Parry, was shot dead in Sector 26, Chandigarh, on December 1.

The arrested members include national-level kabaddi player Sonu Nolta and Lion Bar & Restaurant owner Ashu Mahajan, an official said. They were wanted in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, the official added. 

Parry was shot dead on December 1 near Timber Market, after he left a club in Sector 26. He was shot at a point-blank range by a man sitting in the passenger seat of his Kia Seltos. The shooter fled the scene in a Creta with his accomplices.

Soon after the murder, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility of the attack in a Facebook post, claiming that Parry was killed to exact revenge on the Goldy Brar gang for killing their financier, Sippa, in Dubai. 

Later, Canada-based Goldy Brar also released an audio message clarifying his stance and calling Parry a loyal old friend, whose only fault was trusting Bishnoi as a friend.

Brar also denied the Bisnoi gang’s claim that Parry was extorting money from clubs for him and had a hand in Sippa’s killing.

