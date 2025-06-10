DT
Parvesh announces real-time project monitoring software

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:12 AM Jun 10, 2025 IST
Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma on Monday announced the development of a new real-time project monitoring software to track the progress of all Delhi Jal Board (DJB) projects. The digital platform aims to eliminate delays, ensure accountability and deliver timely services to the people of Delhi.

Talking about the initiative, Verma said the software would provide daily updates on project status, track responsible officers and flag any potential delays.

“People of Delhi deserve timely services. Project delays erode public trust. That’s why, we’ve decided to leverage technology for daily monitoring, clear accountability and on-time completion. Our goal is transparency, responsibility and results,” said Verma.

The new module will be based on a structured workflow system, defining specific phases, timelines and responsibilities for each project.

It will also facilitate inter-departmental coordination and speed up decision-making processes.

Officials said the centralised platform will allow officers to access real-time updates on any DJB project, reducing reliance on physical paperwork and enabling faster, data-driven decision-making. By ensuring that all data entries are logged and accessible, the portal will help streamline operations and enforce individual accountability.

“It is not just a technological intervention. It marks the beginning of a new work culture where every day will be accounted for, every responsibility will be clearly defined and every plan will be delivered on the ground, on time,” the minister emphasised.

Once implemented, the monitoring system is expected to significantly improve departmental efficiency and ensure that infrastructure projects under the DJB are completed within stipulated timeframes, minimising inconvenience to the public and curbing cost overruns.

