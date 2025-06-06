DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Delhi / Parvesh inspects key waterlogging hotspots in Mehrauli

Parvesh inspects key waterlogging hotspots in Mehrauli

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:00 AM Jun 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

With the monsoon approaching, Delhi Minister for Irrigation and Flood Control Parvesh Verma on Thursday conducted an inspection of key waterlogging hotspots in Mehrauli and issued strict directions to officials to ensure smooth flow of water in all major drains across the city.

Advertisement

During the inspection, Verma visited four critical locations — near Saket Gurdwara, Dargah Mehrauli, Moti Lal Nehru Camp and Kusumpur Pahadi-Qutub Institute area — all known for chronic drainage issues during the rainy season.

“Our message is clear - no excuse will be tolerated,” Verma said, emphasising the need for immediate action. “Every department must work in perfect coordination, and every drain must be desilted, cleared and ready before the monsoon. We owe this urgency to the people of Delhi,” he said.

Advertisement

Highlighting the long-standing neglect of Delhi’s drainage infrastructure, the minister said the Capital had not seen any major sewer line project in the past decade. “Sewer lines have not been laid in several colonies and villages. As a result, people were forced to make their own arrangements. This lack of planning has only worsened urban flooding,” he noted.

Verma, who was joined by the local MLA and South Delhi MP during the inspection, assured residents that the government was committed to resolving all pending issues. “We are trying to do the maximum before the onset of monsoon,” he said.

Advertisement

He directed officials to complete the desilting work at all five inspected locations by June 15 and called for the deployment of

rapid response teams to manage emergencies during heavy rain.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts