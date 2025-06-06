Parvesh inspects key waterlogging hotspots in Mehrauli

With the monsoon approaching, Delhi Minister for Irrigation and Flood Control Parvesh Verma on Thursday conducted an inspection of key waterlogging hotspots in Mehrauli and issued strict directions to officials to ensure smooth flow of water in all major drains across the city.
During the inspection, Verma visited four critical locations — near Saket Gurdwara, Dargah Mehrauli, Moti Lal Nehru Camp and Kusumpur Pahadi-Qutub Institute area — all known for chronic drainage issues during the rainy season.
“Our message is clear - no excuse will be tolerated,” Verma said, emphasising the need for immediate action. “Every department must work in perfect coordination, and every drain must be desilted, cleared and ready before the monsoon. We owe this urgency to the people of Delhi,” he said.
Highlighting the long-standing neglect of Delhi’s drainage infrastructure, the minister said the Capital had not seen any major sewer line project in the past decade. “Sewer lines have not been laid in several colonies and villages. As a result, people were forced to make their own arrangements. This lack of planning has only worsened urban flooding,” he noted.
Verma, who was joined by the local MLA and South Delhi MP during the inspection, assured residents that the government was committed to resolving all pending issues. “We are trying to do the maximum before the onset of monsoon,” he said.
He directed officials to complete the desilting work at all five inspected locations by June 15 and called for the deployment of
rapid response teams to manage emergencies during heavy rain.
