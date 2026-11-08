Parvesh Verma marks birthday with Yamuna Aarti, vows river’s revival

Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma celebrated his birthday by performing the Yamuna Aarti at Vasudev Ghat on Saturday, reiterating the government’s target of cleaning and rejuvenating the river stretch from Wazirabad to Kalindi Kunj within the next three years.

Using the occasion to renew his appeal for public participation in the Yamuna’s rejuvenation, Verma urged Delhiites to celebrate their birthdays and other special occasions along the river and develop a stronger connection with it.

He said the government was developing facilities along the riverfront, including special huts, to enable families to spend time by the Yamuna and celebrate important occasions.

“The idea is to create a stronger emotional connection between people and the river. When people become emotionally connected with the Yamuna, they will also feel a greater responsibility towards keeping it clean,” he said.

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The minister said cleaning the river alone would not be sufficient, and that its surroundings also needed to be developed into clean, green and attractive public spaces. “Our vision is to make the Yamuna a source of pride for Delhi once again. Cleaning the river, improving its surroundings and developing the riverfront must go hand in hand,”

he added.

Verma said focused efforts were being undertaken under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to address the challenges facing the river and accelerate its rejuvenation.