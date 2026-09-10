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Home / Delhi / Passenger arrested with 2.86 kg suspected ganja worth nearly Rs 1 crore at Delhi airport

Passenger arrested with 2.86 kg suspected ganja worth nearly Rs 1 crore at Delhi airport

Passenger arrived from Phuket via Bangkok; suspected contraband recovered from six pouches in baggage

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:07 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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Customs officials at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport have arrested an Indian passenger after allegedly recovering nearly 2.86 kg of suspected ganja/marijuana, valued at approximately Rs 99.99 lakh, from his baggage.

According to Customs officials, the passenger, who had arrived from Phuket via Bangkok, was intercepted at Terminal 3 on September 7 based on profiling.

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The passenger was diverted to the Green Channel for further examination. During the examination of his travel bag, Customs officers allegedly found six polythene pouches containing suspected ganja/marijuana.

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The substance weighed 2,857.5 grams in net weight and was estimated to be worth around Rs 99.99 lakh.

The passenger was arrested under Section 43(B) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, while the suspected contraband was seized under Section 43(A) of the Act.

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A case was registered under Sections 8, 20, 23 and 29 of the NDPS Act. The provisions invoked relate to offences concerning possession, import and other activities involving prohibited narcotic substances.

Officials said further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the suspected contraband and the passenger’s alleged links in the case.

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