Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport arrested an Indian passenger arriving from Bangkok after allegedly recovering 12.86 kg of suspected ganja (marijuana), valued at approximately Rs 4.5 crore, from his baggage.

The passenger was intercepted by Customs officers at Terminal 3 on October 6, based on profiling, upon arrival from Bangkok.

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According to officials, the passenger was diverted to the Green Channel for examination. A search of his metallic silver trolley bag led to the recovery of 13 polythene pouches containing suspected ganja (marijuana), with a net weight of 12,859.5 grams.

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The passenger was arrested under Section 43(B) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, while the suspected contraband was seized under Section 43(A) of the Act.

A case has been registered under Sections 8, 20, 23 and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is underway.