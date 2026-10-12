Passenger arriving from Muscat hides 587 grams of gold paste in socks, held

A passenger arriving from Muscat was intercepted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here and 587 grams of gold worth Rs 85.76 lakh was recovered from him, officials said on Monday.

The passenger was intercepted at Terminal 3 on October 10 after arriving from Muscat, capital of Oman, an official statement said.

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He had travelled from Dubai to Muscat on a connecting flight, on October 9, it said.

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According to the statement, a search led to the recovery of two rectangular pouches containing gold paste concealed inside his socks. The pouches weighed 725 grams, including the wrapping and concealing material, it said.

Extraction of the gold paste in the presence of independent witnesses yielded a gold bar weighing 587 grams, which was found to be of 100 per cent purity during testing with a karatometer, the statement said.

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The seized gold has a market value of Rs 85.76 lakh, it said.

The gold was seized under Section 110(1) of the Customs Act, 1962 and the passenger said that he had brought the gold from Dubai and concealed it to avoid declaration and payment of customs duty, it said.

Further investigation into the case is underway.