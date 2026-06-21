DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Passenger beaten to death at Delhi railway station, 8 detained

Passenger beaten to death at Delhi railway station, 8 detained

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:56 AM Jun 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for re
Advertisement

A passenger was allegedly beaten to death following an altercation while boarding the Yoga Express at the Shahdara railway station in east Delhi, the police said on Saturday.

Advertisement

The victim, identified as Pankaj Dhama, a resident of Khekra in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district, was allegedly assaulted with punches and kicks. The incident took place at platform number 3 when a verbal altercation between passengers escalated into a physical assault.

Advertisement

The victim, who sustained serious injuries, was rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Advertisement

A case was registered under Sections 105 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and an investigation was initiated.

The police said eight persons were later detained in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to the media, the victim’s brother, Devender Dhama, alleged that a railway protection force (RPF) man witnessed the incident, but failed to intervene in time.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts