Passenger beaten to death at Delhi railway station, 8 detained

A passenger was allegedly beaten to death following an altercation while boarding the Yoga Express at the Shahdara railway station in east Delhi, the police said on Saturday.

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The victim, identified as Pankaj Dhama, a resident of Khekra in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district, was allegedly assaulted with punches and kicks. The incident took place at platform number 3 when a verbal altercation between passengers escalated into a physical assault.

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The victim, who sustained serious injuries, was rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

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A case was registered under Sections 105 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and an investigation was initiated.

The police said eight persons were later detained in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to the media, the victim’s brother, Devender Dhama, alleged that a railway protection force (RPF) man witnessed the incident, but failed to intervene in time.