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Home / Delhi /  Passenger questions driver, gets slapped on camera

 Passenger questions driver, gets slapped on camera

DTC bus or road rage chamber?

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Manikant Mishra
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:40 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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A passenger’s question over a DTC bus allegedly refusing to stop at a bus stop has escalated into a confrontation, with the driver reportedly slapping him inside the bus.

A video of the incident has since circulated on social media.

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The incident began after passengers waiting at a stop allegedly signalled the bus to halt. Despite the bus being relatively empty, the driver allegedly continued without stopping. When passenger Unnabh Pratap questioned the decision, the exchange reportedly turned hostile.

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Instead of addressing the complaint, the conductor allegedly used abusive language and argued that hundreds of passengers are missed during a day and that a bus cannot be stopped for everyone. The confrontation intensified as the passenger recorded the exchange, following which the driver allegedly slapped him in front of the camera.

The incident raises a larger transport governance question: when does a routine service complaint become a passenger security issue?

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The DTC’s own grievance framework recognises failure to stop at a bus stop, driver misbehaviour and conductor misbehaviour as specific categories of passenger complaints. A 2026 Delhi High Court judgment concerning DTC’s kilometre scheme also records non stoppage at scheduled stops and misbehaviour among contractual lapses attracting action.

That makes the episode more than a viral altercation. For a public transport system carrying Delhi’s daily commuters, the bus is public infrastructure and its crew are part of the service chain. If passengers cannot question a missed stop without the interaction turning physical, the problem shifts from courtesy to institutional accountability.

With the DTC already facing disruption and commuter pressure this month, the episode puts renewed focus on whether operational discipline, passenger grievance mechanisms and staff accountability are functioning on the road, rather than merely existing on paper.

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