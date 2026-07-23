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Home / Delhi / Passports of people involved in violence during CJP protest may be cancelled: Delhi Police sources

Passports of people involved in violence during CJP protest may be cancelled: Delhi Police sources

Sources say the Delhi Police has begun identifying, through CCTV footage, video recordings and other technical evidence, the individuals who were directly involved acts of violence

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:57 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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People found directly involved in violence during the ongoing CJP protest may face cancellation of their passports, police sources said on Thursday.

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The sources said the Delhi Police had begun identifying, through CCTV footage, video recordings and other technical evidence, the individuals who were directly involved in rioting and other acts of violence during the protest.

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According to the sources, action for cancellation of passports may be initiated in accordance with the applicable legal provisions against those found to have actively participated in the violence.

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