Pastor, wife harassed in Ghaziabad

An FIR was registered in Ghaziabad after a video, showing a man harassing a church pastor and his wife at a public place, circulated on social media.

Advertisement

According to the FIR, the accused has been identified as Satya Sadhu, alias Annu. The police said the video shows him and 15-20 others allegedly using abusive language, making remarks that hurt religious sentiments and passing derogatory comments towards a woman. The incident reportedly took place near Shalimar Garden Extension-II in Ghaziabad.

Advertisement

In the video, the accused can be seen confronting Pastor Raju Sadasivam and his wife, shouting slogans of “Jai Shri Ram” and saying, “Jesus is not ours”. Church representatives said the pastor and his wife appeared visibly distressed and were questioned about their faith and accused of proselytisation without any evidence.

Advertisement

Church bodies and Christian unions linked the incident to a broader pattern of harassment reported across several states during the Christmas period. They said they have recorded multiple instances of public confrontations, harassment, and disruptions of prayer meetings and Christmas-related activities.