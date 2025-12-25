DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Pastor, wife harassed in Ghaziabad

Pastor, wife harassed in Ghaziabad

article_Author
Sneha Richhariya
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:30 AM Dec 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational Photo
Advertisement

An FIR was registered in Ghaziabad after a video, showing a man harassing a church pastor and his wife at a public place, circulated on social media.

Advertisement

According to the FIR, the accused has been identified as Satya Sadhu, alias Annu. The police said the video shows him and 15-20 others allegedly using abusive language, making remarks that hurt religious sentiments and passing derogatory comments towards a woman. The incident reportedly took place near Shalimar Garden Extension-II in Ghaziabad.

Advertisement

In the video, the accused can be seen confronting Pastor Raju Sadasivam and his wife, shouting slogans of “Jai Shri Ram” and saying, “Jesus is not ours”. Church representatives said the pastor and his wife appeared visibly distressed and were questioned about their faith and accused of proselytisation without any evidence.

Advertisement

Church bodies and Christian unions linked the incident to a broader pattern of harassment reported across several states during the Christmas period. They said they have recorded multiple instances of public confrontations, harassment, and disruptions of prayer meetings and Christmas-related activities.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts