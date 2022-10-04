‘Path of truth not easy’: Kejri wishes Jain on birthday

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 3

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today wished his jailed party colleague Satyendar Jain on his birthday, saying “the path of truth is not easy”.

The Chief Minister, in a tweet in Hindi, said, “Today is Satyendar’s birthday. He has been in jail for four months because of a fake case.”

The ED had arrested Jain and two others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as part of its probe into a ‘hawala’ transaction case.

“He gave mohalla clinics, 24-hour free electricity and arranged for free and good treatment for everyone. These people want to stop welfare work for the public. The path of truth is not easy, Satyendar. Happy Birthday,” Kejriwal wrote in his Twitter post.