Patkar’s sentence in defamation case on July 1

New Delhi, June 7

A court here on Friday reserved for July 1 its order on the quantum of sentence against activist Medha Patkar in a defamation case lodged against her by Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena when he headed National Council for Civil Liberties, an NGO in Gujarat.

The decision came after Metropolitan Magistrate Raghav Sharma of the Saket court reviewed a victim impact report (VIR) submitted by the Delhi Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

The VIR assesses the quantum of loss suffered by the victim following the conviction. The defamation offence under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code carries a maximum penalty of simple imprisonment for up to two years, a fine, or both.

Earlier on May 24, the Delhi court had termed reputation as one of the “most valuable assets” which significantly impacted one’s standing in society while convicting Patkar in the case. The court had observed that Patkar’s statements calling Saxena a “coward” and alleging his involvement in hawala transactions were not only defamatory per se but also crafted to incite negative perceptions about him.

Also, the accusation that the complainant was “mortgaging” the people of Gujarat and their resources to foreign interests was a direct attack on his integrity and public service, it said.

The arguments on sentencing were completed on May 30. Patkar and Saxena have been locked in a legal tussle since 2000 after she filed a suit against him for publishing advertisements against her and the Narmada Bachao Andolan. Saxena had also filed two cases against Patkar for making derogatory remarks against him on a TV channel.

