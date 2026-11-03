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Home / Delhi / Pay bonus to eligible outsourced workers by Nov 30: Delhi Labour Dept

Pay bonus to eligible outsourced workers by Nov 30: Delhi Labour Dept

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:47 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Labour Department has directed government departments, autonomous bodies and public sector undertakings (PSUs) to ensure that contractors pay statutory bonuses to eligible outsourced workers for the accounting year 2025-26 by November 30.

In an advisory issued on Monday, the department said outsourced workers earning up to Rs 21,000 per month and having worked for at least 30 days during the accounting year were entitled to statutory bonus under the Code on Wages, 2019.

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The bonus is payable at a minimum rate of 8.33 per cent of wages or Rs 100, whichever is higher, and can go up to a maximum of 20 per cent. For calculating the bonus, wages are subject to a ceiling of Rs 7,000 or the applicable minimum wages, whichever is higher. The wage eligibility ceiling of Rs 21,000 per month continues to apply in Delhi, the advisory stated.

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The department clarified that contractors, being the employers under the Code on Wages, were responsible for making the payments within eight months of the close of the accounting year, with November 30, 2026, being the deadline for the current year.

The advisory further warned that failure to pay the statutory bonus could attract penalties and recovery proceedings under the Code on Wages, 2019. It also stated that under the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (OSH) Code, 2020, the principal employer would be liable if the contractor failed to make the payment.

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Urging principal employers to ensure compliance, the department asked all government departments and autonomous bodies to direct their contractors to release the bonus to eligible outsourced workers during the forthcoming festive season.

Payment of bonus to workers earning above the Rs 21,000 monthly wage ceiling will remain at the employer's discretion, it said.

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