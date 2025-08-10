DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Paytm theft: Caretaker exploits phone access to dupe elderly woman of Rs 14 lakh, arrested

Paytm theft: Caretaker exploits phone access to dupe elderly woman of Rs 14 lakh, arrested

The accused used to install financial applications, retrieve OTPs and carry out all unauthorised transactions without the woman's knowledge at her Dwarka home in Delhi
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:07 PM Aug 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo.
Advertisement

The Delhi Police have arrested a man from Rajasthan for allegedly defrauding an elderly woman of over Rs 14 lakh while working as her caretaker in southwest Delhi's Dwarka, an official said on Sunday.

Advertisement

The accused, identified as Deepak Kumar Saini (31), hails from Chokdi village in Rajasthan, he said.

According to the police, Manjusha Rani Gupta, a resident of Royal Residency in Dwarka, filed a complaint that her former caretaker had accessed her mobile phone without permission and transferred money from her bank account to his account using Paytm between January 30 and June 6.

Advertisement

Saini, who had been working in Gupta's house since March 2020, exploited his occasional access to her phone to install financial applications, retrieve OTPs, and carry out all unauthorised transactions without her knowledge, police said. He stole a total of Rs 14.35 lakh from Gupta's mobile phone.

During the investigation, the police identified the accused by analysing call records, customer application forms, bank transactions, and IP logs. "It was also discovered that he was involved in online gambling," the officer said.

Advertisement

According to the officer, Saini was arrested from Sikar, Rajasthan, and his mobile phone, containing evidence of the fraudulent transactions and gambling activity, was seized.

During interrogation, he told the police that he had lost most of the stolen money in gambling, while the remaining amount was spent in clubs and hotels.

Efforts are ongoing to trace and recover the defrauded amount, police said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts