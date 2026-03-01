Advertisement

Kejriwal took to ‘X’ and wrote, “Across the country, except for educational institutions and hospitals, the LPG gas supply has been stopped for all other commercial establishments. Gas will now be supplied only for domestic use. In the coming days, the situation regarding gas and oil is likely to worsen. PM Modi is bowing before Trump due to certain compulsions. Is the country now paying the price for that?”

Echoing similarly, senior AAP leader and Punjab Prabhari Manish Sisodia stated, “Until four days ago, ‘government sources’ were claiming that there was no shortage of the LPG in the country. Today, the government is invoking the Essential Commodities Act to control gas. Refineries are being ordered to divert gas supplies and the booking time for domestic cylinders has also been extended to 25 days.”

He further said, “The first question is whether the sources were lying or the government. The war in West Asia has now reached India’s kitchens and livelihoods. Today dhaba(s), hotels, small restaurants and lakhs of small businesses are struggling due to the shortage of commercial gas. The second question is whether the people of India are now paying the price for PM Modi bowing before Trump?”

A growing energy squeeze is beginning to ripple through everyday life in India as the war in West Asia disrupts global supplies of oil and gas.

After raising the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 60, the Centre has now moved to halt the supply of the commercial LPG, restricting it to households, hospitals and educational institutions, a decision that has triggered fresh anxiety among small businesses and consumers alike.