People will reject BJP in MCD poll: Kejriwal

New Delhi, October 26
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while challenging the BJP to show one good work it had done during the last 15 years that it had controlled the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), on Wednesday said people of Delhi would reject the saffron party in the upcoming MCD polls and give a chance to the AAP.
Kejriwal was speaking to the media. The dates for the much-anticipated MCD elections in AAP-ruled Delhi still await formal announcement. The MCD polls are expected to be held by the end of this year or early next year.
In 2017, the BJP swept the civic body polls, bagging 181 wards in the erstwhile south, north and east Delhi MCs. The Centre unified the three MCs this year into the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.
“If you go out and ask anyone about the work done by Kejriwal in the past seven years, you will know what our government has done,” said Kejriwal.
“They used wrong tactics during delimitation to delay the MCD polls. They can do whatever they want but the public is going to reject them. All demonic powers have aligned against us to suppress the voice of truth but they will not be able to silence the voice of the people,” he said.
The Delhi Chief Minister claimed, “The residents of Delhi gave us the responsibility for improving schools and hospitals and we fulfilled it. Now the people of Delhi want to entrust us with the responsibility of cleaning up the national capital.”
Used wrong tactics
