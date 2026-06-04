Delhi hotel fire: 5 of Aggarwal family to be laid to rest in Gurugram today

Five members of the Aggarwal family who lost their lives in the devastating fire at a hotel in Delhi's Malaviya Nagar will be cremated in Gurugram on Thursday, bringing to a close a tragedy that has left relatives and friends struggling to come to terms with the loss.

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According to a funeral notice shared by the family, the last rites of Vivek Aggarwal, his wife Tarjani Aggarwal, their daughters Jivisha (Angel) and Varya (Pearl), and Vivek's mother Hem Lata Aggarwal will be performed at Moksh Dham in Sector 32, Gurugram, at 3 pm today. A condolence gathering has been scheduled earlier in the day at the family's residence in Sector 46.

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The family had travelled to Delhi to remain close to a hospital where Vivek Aggarwal's father was undergoing treatment. They were staying at Flourish Inn B&B setup hotel in Malaviya Nagar so that family members could take turns caring for Vivek's father during his illness.

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Related news: 8 members of Gurugram family killed in South Delhi hotel fire

What was meant to be a temporary stay near the hospital ended in tragedy when a fire broke out at the accommodation, claiming the lives of all five family members, besides three others from their extended family.

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Relatives had earlier described receiving frantic calls for help from inside the building as smoke spread through the premises. The incident has since triggered questions over the conditions inside the property and whether safety lapses may have hampered escape efforts.

The deaths have sent shockwaves through Gurugram, where the family was well known among relatives, friends and neighbours. Messages of condolence continued to pour in on Wednesday as preparations were made for the funeral.

The cremation is expected to draw a large gathering of mourners, many of whom knew the family personally and professionally too due to Vivek's profession of a chartered accountant, while the family have been left grappling with the scale of the loss.