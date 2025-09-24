DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Persistent fever, weight loss early signs of childhood cancer: AIIMS doctors

Persistent fever, weight loss early signs of childhood cancer: AIIMS doctors

‘Need better access to diagnostics’

article_Author
Sneha Richhariya
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:59 AM Sep 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File
Advertisement

Persistent fever, unexplained weight loss, abnormal swellings, prolonged fatigue, frequent infections and unexplained bleeding are some of the early warning signs of childhood cancer, doctors at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, have cautioned.

Advertisement

They urged parents, educators and policymakers to remain alert to these symptoms, stressing that timely detection and treatment can save lives. Every year, around 4,00,000 children and adolescents worldwide develop cancer, with nearly 76,000 cases estimated in India alone.

Yet, according to experts, nearly 90 per cent of children in low- and middle-income countries face delayed or missed diagnoses due to lack of access to healthcare, financial barriers and widespread malnutrition.

Advertisement

Speaking at an awareness event at the AIIMS as part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Dr Rachna Seth, Professor and Unit Head of Paediatric Oncology, said, “Paediatric cancers remain one of the leading causes of death in children. However, most of them are treatable if detected early and managed with appropriate care. The biggest challenge we face in India is late diagnosis, which reduces the chances of effective treatment.”

Experts also drew attention to the need for long-term follow-up care for childhood cancer survivors. “Children who overcome cancer can face late effects such as heart and fertility problems, cognitive decline or psychosocial issues. With proper monitoring, however, these challenges can be managed, allowing survivors to lead full and healthy lives,” Dr Seth added.

Advertisement

The programme also highlighted the importance of preventive healthcare measures, such as the HPV vaccination drive, which protects against cervical cancer and promotes healthy living.

Doctors at the AIIMS underlined that advances in diagnostics and supportive care had dramatically improved survival rates. Today, many children in India complete treatment successfully, but experts cautioned that the fight against childhood cancer required greater awareness, stronger health infrastructure and collective community support.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts