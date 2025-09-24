Persistent fever, weight loss early signs of childhood cancer: AIIMS doctors

Persistent fever, unexplained weight loss, abnormal swellings, prolonged fatigue, frequent infections and unexplained bleeding are some of the early warning signs of childhood cancer, doctors at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, have cautioned.

They urged parents, educators and policymakers to remain alert to these symptoms, stressing that timely detection and treatment can save lives. Every year, around 4,00,000 children and adolescents worldwide develop cancer, with nearly 76,000 cases estimated in India alone.

Yet, according to experts, nearly 90 per cent of children in low- and middle-income countries face delayed or missed diagnoses due to lack of access to healthcare, financial barriers and widespread malnutrition.

Speaking at an awareness event at the AIIMS as part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Dr Rachna Seth, Professor and Unit Head of Paediatric Oncology, said, “Paediatric cancers remain one of the leading causes of death in children. However, most of them are treatable if detected early and managed with appropriate care. The biggest challenge we face in India is late diagnosis, which reduces the chances of effective treatment.”

Experts also drew attention to the need for long-term follow-up care for childhood cancer survivors. “Children who overcome cancer can face late effects such as heart and fertility problems, cognitive decline or psychosocial issues. With proper monitoring, however, these challenges can be managed, allowing survivors to lead full and healthy lives,” Dr Seth added.

The programme also highlighted the importance of preventive healthcare measures, such as the HPV vaccination drive, which protects against cervical cancer and promotes healthy living.

Doctors at the AIIMS underlined that advances in diagnostics and supportive care had dramatically improved survival rates. Today, many children in India complete treatment successfully, but experts cautioned that the fight against childhood cancer required greater awareness, stronger health infrastructure and collective community support.