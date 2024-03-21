Personally monitor water, sewerage issues: Atishi to CS

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 20

Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Wednesday directed the Chief Secretary to personally monitor the redress of all water and sewerage related grievances with the departments and officers.

CS Naresh Kumar has also been directed to coordinate between the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Urban Development Department (UDD) and Finance Department to ensure that water and sewer systems keep functioning optimally. He has been given the charge of water supply and sewerage systems in Delhi.

