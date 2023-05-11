Pet lovers gatecrash seminar on stray dogs

PTI

New Delhi, May 10

A group of people gate-crashed a seminar on the menace of stray dogs organised by former Union minister Vijay Goel at Constitution Club on Wednesday and created a ruckus as they tried to registered their protest.

The animal lovers argued with Goel and other seminar organisers, seeking an opportunity to present their views. A video of the incident showed two women slapping each another.

Social activist and animal lover Yogita Bhayana alleged the organisers misbehaved with them.

“We wanted to speak our mind. Rather than giving us a platform, they started thrashing us,” she alleged.

DCP (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said a lady entered the hall where the event was organised and disrupted the proceedings.

“An altercation took place with another lady in which both slapped each other. The police intervened and both were escorted out of the premises. No complaint has been given,” he said.