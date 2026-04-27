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Home / Delhi / Pharmaceutical drug racket busted in NCR, three arrested

Pharmaceutical drug racket busted in NCR, three arrested

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:30 AM Apr 27, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted an illegal network trafficking banned and controlled pharmaceutical drugs in the Delhi-NCR, arresting three accused and seizing a large quantity of psychotropic medicines, officials said on Sunday.

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The accused have been identified as Rahul, alias Vishal (29), Md Akram, alias Rajesh (28), and Suraj Prasad (36).

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A case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act was registered at the Crime Branch police station, and all three have been taken into custody.

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The police said the operation was launched after receiving specific intelligence about illegal sale and supply of restricted medicines. Acting on the tip-off, a team conducted surveillance and apprehended Rahul from Uttam Nagar while he was transporting the contraband on a scooty.

During the search, officials seized a substantial quantity of banned drugs, including over 1.4 kg of alprazolam tablets, around 1.8 kg of tramadol-based capsules, and 12 litres of codeine-based cough syrup. The scooty used for transportation was also seized.

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During interrogation, Rahul disclosed the involvement of his associates, following which Md Akram and Suraj Prasad were apprehended from a meeting point and arrested in connection with the case.

According to investigators, the accused were involved in procuring and supplying controlled pharmaceutical drugs illegally to users and other buyers for profit. Notably, all three accused were working as medical representatives, raising concerns about the misuse of professional access to obtain restricted medicines.

Officials said efforts were on to trace the supply chain and identify other members of the network. “Mobile phones of the accused are being analysed, and their call detail records and financial transactions are under scrutiny to establish backward and forward linkages,” a senior officer said.

The police have also initiated steps to verify the role of pharmaceutical firms, with notices being issued to the companies concerned.

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