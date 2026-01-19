Pickup truck collides with Gurugram MC vehicle, 4 hurt

Four employees of the Gurugram Municipal Corporation were injured when a speeding pickup truck collided with a Municipal Corporation Sanitation Security Force (SSF) vehicle on the highway, causing it to overturn, police said.

Advertisement

The accident occurred in the Bhondsi police station area on the morning of January 18, 2026, while the official vehicle was on patrol from Subhash Chowk towards Bhondsi to prevent illegal construction and demolition (C&D) waste dumping.

Advertisement

The SSF vehicle, carrying driver Naveen and employees Arun, Sachin, and SPO Rakesh, was hit when the pickup truck, driving negligently, suddenly cut in and collided with the driver’s side of the municipal vehicle. Another patrolling team immediately arrived, righted the overturned vehicle, and rescued the injured. They received first aid at the scene.

Advertisement

A case has been registered against the unknown pickup truck driver at Bhondsi police station under FIR No. 27, dated January 18, 2026, under Sections 281 and 125(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023. Head Constable Sandeep Kumar has been assigned to investigate. CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed, and police have appealed to the public for information about the driver.

Gurugram Municipal Corporation Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said the SSF team conducts round-the-clock surveillance, seven days a week. Since July, the team has issued 324 challans totaling Rs. 82.95 lakh for illegal dumping and registered 29 FIRs against 33 vehicle owners or drivers, imposing fines of Rs. 54 lakh in various areas.