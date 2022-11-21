 PIL in Delhi High Court seeks CBI probe into Shraddha Walkar murder case : The Tribune India

PIL in Delhi High Court seeks CBI probe into Shraddha Walkar murder case

Petitioner accused Delhi Police of revealing each and every detail to media and public regarding the probe

A police personnel rushes with evidence found during the investigation of the Mehrauli murder case, in Gurugram, on Friday. PTI Photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 21

A PIL has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking transfer the probe into the Shraddha Walkar murder case from Delhi Police to the CBI on the ground that the presence of media and public at places of recovery amounted to tampering with evidence.

Walkar was murdered by 28-year-old Aaftab Poonawala, who cut her body into 35 pieces and dumped the body parts across the city over several days past midnight. On November 17, a Delhi court had allowed the police to question Poonawala for five more days in their custody, while another judge allowed his narco analysis test to unravel the case mystery after he consented to undergo the invasive forensic procedure.

Filed by Joshini Tuli, the petition was likely to be taken up on Wednesday. Tuli accused the Delhi Police of revealing each and every detail to the media and public regarding the probe – which, she said, was not permitted under the law.

The alleged place of incident had not been sealed by the Delhi Police till date which is continuously being accessed by the public and media personnel, the petitioner alleged.

"The incident of murder is alleged to have been taken place in Delhi and thereafter the body parts have been alleged to have disposed at different places, thus investigation of Police Station Mehrauli cannot be efficiently be carried out due to administrative/ staff paucity as well as lack of sufficient technical and scientific equipment to find out the evidences and the witnesses as the incident had taken place about six months back in May 2022," the petition read.

The petition claimed that sensitive details of the investigation by the Delhi Police have so far been revealed to public persons through the media which has led to tampering of sensitive evidence. 

"The presence of media and other public persons at the place of recoveries, court hearings etc. of any accused amounts to interference with the evidence and witnesses in the present case," it alleged. (With PTI Inputs)

 

