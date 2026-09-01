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Home / Delhi / Pink Tickets valid till Sept 17 in Delhi, smart cards mandatory thereafter

Pink Tickets valid till Sept 17 in Delhi, smart cards mandatory thereafter

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:30 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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ransport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Monday said that the extension was intended to give women commuters more time during the transition and ensure that the change did not affect their travel plans during the festival period.
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Women travelling free on Delhi Transport Corporation buses will be able to continue using paper-based Pink Tickets till September 17, with the Delhi Government extending the arrangement to avoid disruption as it shifts the free travel scheme to the Pink Saheli Smart Card system.

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Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Monday said that the extension was intended to give women commuters more time during the transition and ensure that the change did not affect their travel plans during the festival period.

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“The extension has been given till September 17. After that, the Pink Saheli Smart Card arrangement will be implemented,” said Singh. The change comes at a time when Delhi is heading into a period of several festivals, including Janmashtami, Teej and Ganesh Chaturthi. The government said the extension would allow eligible women to continue using the existing system while registration and issuance of the new smart cards continues.

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September 17 has been chosen by the government for two events. The day marks PM Narendra Modi’s birthday and the beginning of Seva Pakhwada, which will be observed till October 2. The government said nearly 19 lakh women have already applied or registered for the Pink Saheli Smart Card, indicating a substantial response to the proposed shift from paper tickets to a card-based system.

The September 17 deadline, however, will not close the door on women who have not yet obtained a card. According to the government, registration and card issuance will continue after the new system becomes mandatory for availing free travel.

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The government has appealed to eligible women to complete registration and obtain their cards at the earliest, while retaining the post September-17 registration facility for those who have not yet completed the process.

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