Placement offers surge for DU students by over 1,000% in 5 yrs

One of India’s highest ranked institutes, Delhi University (DU), has seen a massive 1,093 per cent hike in placement offers over a period of five years.

Advertisement

Currently in the middle of admission cycle for the 2025-26 session, Delhi University in these five years has seen an annual offer of Rs 49 lakh as the highest. This offer went to a student of Lady Shriram College. LSR is among the 14 colleges of DU which run their own placement cells. The remaining 77 are attached with DU’s Central Placement Cell (CPC).

The highest offer for any DU student through the CPC in five years has been Rs 12 lakh annually.

Advertisement

The CPC data accessed by The Tribune shows an extraordinary transformation in DU’s placement landscape over five years. The official Placement Report (2019-2024) says student participation has surged by a staggering 1,080 per cent, while the number of offer letters issued jumped by an impressive 1,093 per cent.

The growth isn’t limited to student involvement. Company participation has also risen by 50 per cent, with more recruiters visiting the campus in 2023-24 compared to 2019-20.

Advertisement

This upward trajectory continues in the ongoing academic year 2024-25.

In just first seven months, the university has already achieved 85 per cent of its student participation target, with officials aiming for an additional 50 per cent increase over last year.

The number of students who have already received offer letters this year has surpassed the total over the previous year. The Central Placement Cell (CPC) has set an ambitious goal to double the success rate by the end of the session.

The minimum package for entry-level positions through DU’s placement cell stands at Rs 3.5 LPA (lakh per annum). So far in 2024-25, 58 companies have participated in CPC-led drives.

In terms of compensation, 2023-24 saw Expert’s Global offering the highest package of Rs 12 LPA through the placement cell.

Lady Shri Ram College students achieved a new high with a record Rs 49 LPA package, setting a new benchmark for Delhi University.

Across top DU colleges, the average packages range from Rs 5.7 LPA to Rs 11.8 LPA, showcasing the high demand for DU graduates in the job market.

Delhi University currently has 91 affiliated colleges, out of which 77 come under the Central Placement Cell (CPC), while 14 have individual placement cells.

Prof Ranjan Tripathi, Dean of Students Welfare, emphasised the importance of CPC’s role, stating, “Central Placement Cell (CPC) serves as a crucial link between the academic institution and the industry, connecting students with potential employers.”

“The CPC offers career counselling services and workshops to enhance students’ skills and prepare them for the job market,” he said.

Prof Hena Singh, Joint Dean of Students’ Welfare, noted various initiatives undertaken by the CPC, stating, “The CPC organises on-campus recruitment drives and Job Melas (job fairs) to facilitate direct interaction between students and companies.”

Reflecting on the pandemic period, the placement cell also adapted by conducting online interviews during Covid, ensuring continuity in career opportunities for students.

With such consistent and accelerated growth, Delhi University’s placement ecosystem appears well-positioned to set new national standards in student employability.