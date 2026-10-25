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Home / Delhi / Plan to expand Metro network to 695 km; 200 km cycle tracks to tackle traffic

Plan to expand Metro network to 695 km; 200 km cycle tracks to tackle traffic

Boosting mobility Master Plan for Delhi 2047 puts multimodal transport, parking and last-mile connectivity at the centre of Delhi’s mobility plan

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:19 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Delhi is looking at a much larger public transport network and a wider cycling infrastructure as part of its long-term plan to deal with rising traffic pressure and congestion.

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The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), during the 11th stakeholder meeting on the Master Plan for Delhi 2047 (MPD 2047), discussed a proposal to expand the Metro network from the existing 416 km to 695 km and develop nearly 200 km of cycle tracks across the city.

The meeting, held on the directions of Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, brought together representatives of the MCD, PWD, Delhi Traffic Police, Transport Department, NHAI, DMRC and other agencies. The focus was on strengthening public transport and improving links between different modes of travel.

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The plan also envisages expanding the Namo Bharat network in the National Capital Region from 82 km to 383 km. Transport hubs at Sarai Kale Khan, Anand Vihar and Kashmere Gate are proposed to improve connections between Metro and other modes of transport.

The proposals seek to extend transport services to newly developing urban areas and improve last-mile connectivity for commuters. Parking is also being treated as a citywide management issue, with area-specific plans proposed for congested locations. High traffic pressure areas could be designated as parking management zones, backed by an integrated framework for planning, operation and regulation.

The proposals include new road links, underpasses, elevated corridors, missing road connections and junction improvements. They also seek safer road design, better facilities for pedestrians and improved access to persons with disabilities.

Artificial intelligence is proposed for traffic and parking management, while an integrated Metropolitan Transport Authority is also envisaged for Delhi.

The stakeholder consultation is part of the DDA’s three-month dialogue programme aimed at involving agencies and other stakeholders in implementing the master plan.

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