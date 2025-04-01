DT
PT
Plan to set up 5,000 water ATMs

Plan to set up 5,000 water ATMs

The Delhi government is planning to set up 5,000 water dispensing units or ATMs across the city to ensure availability of clean drinking water at low prices, officials said on Sunday.
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Apr 01, 2025 IST
Photo for representation
The Delhi government is planning to set up 5,000 water dispensing units or ATMs across the city to ensure availability of clean drinking water at low prices, officials said on Sunday.

These water kiosks are planned to be set up on a private-public partnership model, focusing on market areas and localities lacking pipelines thereby depending on supply through tankers, they said.

Water ATMs are popular in NCR cities, including Gurugram and Faridabad.

