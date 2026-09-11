Plan your journey carefully as traffic restrictions begin in Delhi from Sept 11

Delhi will not be shut down during the BRICS Summit, but commuters can expect traffic restrictions, diversions and temporary stoppages on key roads in Central and South Delhi from September 11 to 13 as foreign delegations and VVIP convoys move through the city.

The Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday said normal traffic would continue wherever security arrangements permit. However, vehicles may be stopped or diverted at short notice depending on the movement of VVIP convoys and the prevailing security situation.

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There is no fixed duration for such stoppages, the traffic police said. Vehicles may be held temporarily and released in phases after the convoy passes.

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For commuters, this means that a road may remain open for most of the day but face sudden restrictions when a VVIP movement is scheduled. The traffic police have, therefore, advised commuters to plan their journeys carefully and use the Metro wherever possible.

Roads to avoid

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Traffic movement will be regulated on several important roads, including Mathura Road — between Subramaniam Bharti Marg T-point and Lodhi Road flyover, Africa Avenue — between Bhikaji Cama Place and Yashwant Place roundabout, Kemal Ataturk Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, C-Hexagon, Lodhi Road, Neela Gumbad, Kartavya Path, Purana Qila Road, Sher Shah Suri Marg, Tilak Marg, Bhagwan Das Road, Tughlaq Road, Sardarjung Road, Panchsheel Marg, San Martin Marg, Nyaya Marg and Brigadier Hoshiar Singh Marg.

The traffic police have identified 22 diversion points for regulating movement during the summit. At Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk, traffic on Mathura Road and Tilak Marg towards the W-point will not be allowed. Commuters will, however, be able to move towards Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, IP Marg and Sikandra Road.

Other diversion points include Guru Nanak Chowk, KG Marg towards Outer Circle, Janpath, Patel Chowk, RML Hospital roundabout, Vande Mataram Marg, Dhaula Kuan flyover and Moti Bagh flyover. In south Delhi, diversions have been marked at Madarsa T-point, Lodhi Road towards Amrita Shergil Marg, Max Mueller Marg, Maharishi Raman Marg, Archbishop Makarios Marg, Neela Gumbad, Oberoi flyover, the U-turn opposite DPS on Mathura Road, Ring Road near Bhairon Road and Mandi House.

Use Metro, particularly for airport travel

The Delhi Traffic Police have advised commuters to use the Metro, particularly for airport travel, during the BRICS Summit amid traffic restrictions. Suggested road routes include Boulevard Road-Rani Jhansi Marg-DBG Road for Kashmiri Gate, Ring Road-Raj Ghat-JLN Marg from Ashram Chowk, and Vande Mataram Marg-Dr Ambedkar Marg for central Delhi. Passengers heading to the Old Delhi railway station have been advised to use routes via Ring Road, Hanuman Mandir and Lothian Road. The Nizamuddin railway station can be accessed via Ashram Chowk and Mathura Road.