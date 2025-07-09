DT
Home / Delhi / Play highlighting Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee's life, ideology staged

Play highlighting Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee's life, ideology staged

Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
new delhi, Updated At : 03:42 AM Jul 09, 2025 IST
BJP president JP Nadda, CM Rekha Gupta and Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva during the screening of the play Rashtravaad Ka Adipurush; and (R) artistes enact a scene from the play at Kamani Auditorium, Mandi House, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photos: MANAS RANJAN BHUI
In a unique tribute to the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the Delhi BJP on Tuesday staged the first performance of its original play “Rashtravaad ka Aadipurush” at the Kamani Auditorium, Mandi House.
The event, conceptualised by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, was attended by BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with senior party leaders, MPs, MLAs and hundreds of party workers.

Welcoming the guests, Sachdeva said the idea behind the play was to bring Dr Mookerjee’s life, vision and dedication to nationalism and Kashmir before the people in simple language.

Nadda praised Delhi BJP’s creative initiative of presenting Dr Mookerjee's nationalist ideaology through a theatrical production in an accessible form.

“By staging Rashtravaad ka Aadipurush, we have made a unique beginning and we will carry Dr Mookerjee’s nationalist ideology to every citizen of Delhi,” Gupta declared from the stage.

“Whether it was his thoughts or his supreme sacrifice for integrating Kashmir fully into India, his life will motivate generations,” Gupta added.

The production brought together a 75-member team — 58 artists from the National School of Drama and Shriram Kala Kendra, guided by a lead director and 16 technical crew members. The party’s youth, Purvanchal and media wings helped organise the event.

Senior leaders including Union Minister Harsh Malhotra, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, MPs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Bansuri Swaraj and other dignitaries were present.

