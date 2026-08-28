Playgrounds more important than playstations: PM Modi

Advertisement

With National Sports Day set to be observed on August 29 to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, Modi highlighted the growing importance of sports in India and congratulated the organisers, Union Cabinet members, Chief Ministers and “My Bharat” volunteers involved in the programme.

Advertisement

Referring to Major Dhyan Chand’s contribution to India’s sporting legacy and international sporting ties, the Prime Minister said, "Due to the foundation of relationships that Major Dhyan Chand laid, today India is continuously working for the prosperity of those relationships."

Advertisement

Modi said the importance of sports goes beyond winning medals and is linked to developing the country’s youth and strengthening India’s sporting ecosystem. "I have always kept saying, those who play, will blossom," he said.

He stressed that India needs to expand its participation across sporting disciplines, noting that several sports in which other countries win Olympic medals have historically received limited participation from India. "To increase our medal tally, we will absolutely have to achieve mastery in these sports as well," asserted Modi.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister said India’s diverse geography, including its coastline and mountainous regions, offers significant opportunities to develop sports such as surfing, sports climbing and winter sports. He also underlined the need to identify and prepare talent early, particularly with the goal of building a strong contingent for the 2036 Olympics.

Emphasising the role of sports in developing resilience, Modi said, "Sports do not only teach us to become champions, but also teach us to become better competitors."

He also highlighted the contribution of para-athletes, citing athletes, including Sheetal, Avani Lekhara, Sumit Antil and Nitesh Kumar as examples of sporting excellence and inspiration.

Calling sports an important tool in addressing substance abuse among young people, Modi said, "Today, when the challenge of addiction is so big before the youth, sports plays a very meaningful role in this too."

The Prime Minister further said that sports should receive greater priority at the grassroots level, particularly in schools. "Sports centres are more important than screens. Playgrounds are more important than playstations," asserted Modi.

He also pointed to the expanding career opportunities in sports, including sports technology, equipment design, medicine, nutrition, psychology and analytics, and urged young people to share their ideas through the Khelo India Dialogue.

Concluding his message, Modi said the participation of India’s youth in sports and society would remain a key source of strength for the nation’s development. "This is the change, this is the transformation, due to which trust in India's sports future is also increasing," he affirmed.