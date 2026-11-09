‘Please stop blaming Diwali for air pollution’: RSS leader cites data

With the blame game around the spike in pollution post Diwali on, the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh on Monday came out in support of the festivities saying people should stop blaming Diwali for the poor air quality.

RSS leader Ashwani Mahajan put out a data analysis of the AQI analysed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to show that the AQI was poorer two days prior to Diwali as compared to after Diwali on Monday.

"It has become fashion to blame Diwali crackers for pollution in Delhi. I tried to find out from the data whether the claim is true. I found out that the AQI level in Delhi was not the worst on Diwali. It was so on November 6, two days before Diwali. Stop blaming Diwali," Mahajan said in a post.

He also attached the AQI table for November 1 to 8 with the CPCB statistics showing that the worst AQI was on November 6 at 475 as compared to November 8 (Diwali Day) when it was 465.

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"The key finding is that November 6 was worse than the Diwali day with a peak station AQI of 475 versus 465 on Diwali," the RSS veteran said.

The AAP and Congress have targeted the Centre and Delhi government for the poor air quality in Delhi. Congress general secretary communications Jairam Ramesh asked the government to put out the statistics on correlation between poor air and mortality.

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has also put out a post saying he has not seen anywhere people more determined to make their own lives miserable than in Delhi. Dipke's post also features a picture of Delhi's India Gate enveloped in haze and smog.