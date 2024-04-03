Plug water pilpeline leak

The main potable water pipeline, located opposite Shivam Hospital at Sector 30 in Gurugram city, has been leaking for the past couple of days. The municipal corporation was informed about the leak, but to no avail. This has affected the supply of potable water in the area. The civic body should plug the leak and restore optimum supply of water at the earliest.

Payal Chauhan, Sector 30, Gurugram

Parking on roads, green belts blocks traffic

Owing to the lack of measures to curb haphazard parking at important spots, parking vehicles on main roads and in green belts has become a common practice in Faridabad. Hundreds of vehicles are parked haphazardly, even on the road adjoining the Mini-Secretariat and district judicial complex, resulting in chaos. The authorities need to construct more parking facilities in the city. Pratyush Sharma, Faridabad

What our readers say

