Plumber dies after getting stuck in lift in Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, October 9

A plumber died in a lift on Monday when it started moving all of a sudden in west Delhi’s Narayana area, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in a multistorey building’s lift which the plumber had entered to clear the water that was collected inside, police said.

A senior officer said the victim was identified as Sanjay, a resident of Rajeev Camp.

“While he was examining that area, the lift moved and he got stuck in that. With the help of a local technician, the lift was opened and the injured was moved to the hospital. He was declared dead in the hospital,” the officer said.