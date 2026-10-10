PM-HM duo ‘extremely nervous, rattled’ by peaceful youth protest: Congress

A day after meeting President Droupadi Murmu to demand the ouster of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said Kumar would go, after which the repair of Indian democracy would begin.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said the national capital had been turned into a fortress, with armed security personnel deployed across the city.

Advertisement

“The PM-HM duo is extremely nervous and rattled by a peaceful protest by youth deeply concerned with the planned stealing of their Constitutional right to vote guaranteed by Article 326. There is incontrovertible evidence that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar faithfully executed the orders given to him by the destructive duo when he was appointed,” he said.

Advertisement

Ramesh said a law granting the CEC lifelong immunity was bulldozed through Parliament in December 2023, when 145 Opposition MPs had been suspended.

“The resignation of the CEC, who has lied to the Supreme Court itself, has become a moral imperative. But it is only the first step to reclaim the very foundations of our democracy, which is so very essential for fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of all people, especially the youth,” he said.

Advertisement

The Congress leader added that the suspension of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which he said had already disenfranchised nearly 14 crore Indians, was essential to restore public faith and trust in the electoral system.