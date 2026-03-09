PM inaugurates 2 new Metro corridors, lays stone for more

Delhi received a major boost to its public transport infrastructure on Sunday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated two new Delhi Metro corridors and laid the foundation stone for three additional corridors under Phase V(A), projects collectively worth over Rs 18,000 crore.

Welcoming the Prime Minister at the programme, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed gratitude for what she described as a major development push for the city.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s major gift to the people of Delhi, especially women, on International Women’s Day,” the Chief Minister said.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for three new Metro corridors under Phase V(A), which are expected to further strengthen Delhi’s transport network in the coming years. Chief Minister Gupta said these projects will significantly improve mobility and support the city’s development.

“The Delhi Government is serving the people by adopting PM Narendra Modi’s mantra of hard work and honesty,” Gupta said.

The Chief Minister said the government has focused on several priority areas, including the implementation of Ayushman Bharat, cleaning of the Yamuna and tackling the issue of landfill sites in mission mode.

She also highlighted welfare initiatives such as the launch of 70 Atal Canteens across Delhi, where around 70,000 people are receiving affordable meals daily. The government, she said, is also taking steps to address long-standing issues such as pollution and waterlogging, including the preparation of a new drainage master plan after nearly five decades.

Gupta said the government had cleared long-pending payments under the Ladli Scheme, disbursing nearly Rs 200 crore to around 70,000 girls. The administration has also promoted digital governance through initiatives such as e-file system, digital hospital records, online OPD booking, a project management portal and the CM Jan Sunwai App.

Speaking on the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Chief Minister also referred to several national initiatives aimed at empowering women, including the construction of 12 crore toilets, Ujjwala gas connections, financial inclusion through Jan Dhan accounts and the Mudra scheme, and the initiative for 33 per cent reservation for women.

She also mentioned the Centre’s recent initiative to provide free cervical cancer vaccination for girls aged 14-15 years and the announcement in the Union Budget to establish girls’ hostels in every district to support education for young women.