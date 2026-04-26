icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / PM meets SRCC governing body

PM meets SRCC governing body

Releases commemorative stamp for centenary year

article_Author
Manikant Mishra
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:18 AM Apr 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
PM NARENDRA MODI
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

A delegation from the Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) met the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a key moment in the institution’s centenary year, with a commemorative stamp released to honour its legacy.

Advertisement

The PM shared details of the meeting on his X account, stating that he met a delegation consisting of the governing body of the Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), describing it as one of India’s most reputed educational institutions. The interaction comes as the college completes 100 years, placing the focus on its long-standing role in higher education.

“This year, we are marking the centenary of this institution. A commemorative stamp was released too,” the Prime Minister said in his post, indicating that the milestone is being formally recognised. The release of the stamp forms part of the centenary observances linked to the institution’s history and contributions.

Advertisement

The meeting brought together members of the governing body, though specific details of the discussions were not outlined. The Prime Minister extended his message to the institution, adding, “My best wishes to this institution.”

The development places Shri Ram College of Commerce’s centenary within a broader national acknowledgment, with the Prime Minister’s engagement and the release of a commemorative stamp underscoring the occasion.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts