PM meets SRCC governing body

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A delegation from the Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) met the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a key moment in the institution’s centenary year, with a commemorative stamp released to honour its legacy.

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The PM shared details of the meeting on his X account, stating that he met a delegation consisting of the governing body of the Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), describing it as one of India’s most reputed educational institutions. The interaction comes as the college completes 100 years, placing the focus on its long-standing role in higher education.

“This year, we are marking the centenary of this institution. A commemorative stamp was released too,” the Prime Minister said in his post, indicating that the milestone is being formally recognised. The release of the stamp forms part of the centenary observances linked to the institution’s history and contributions.

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The meeting brought together members of the governing body, though specific details of the discussions were not outlined. The Prime Minister extended his message to the institution, adding, “My best wishes to this institution.”

The development places Shri Ram College of Commerce’s centenary within a broader national acknowledgment, with the Prime Minister’s engagement and the release of a commemorative stamp underscoring the occasion.