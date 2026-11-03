Top BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders are expected to attend the wedding reception of former Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Badal’s daughter Rhea in New Delhi on Tuesday night.

The high-profile event is scheduled for around 8 pm at the family home of BJP Punjab Mahila Morcha president Jai Inder Kaur, daughter of former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

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Capt Amarinder’s grandson Nirvan had tied the knot with Congress veteran Karan Singh’s granddaughter Mriganka Singh in 2017. On Tuesday, Manpreet Badal’s daughter Rhea is marrying Karan Singh’s grandson RK Martand Singh in Delhi.

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The evening wedding ceremony will be followed by a reception at Jai Inder Kaur’s house in Lutyens’ Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP’s top central leadership, senior Akali Dal leaders led by Sukhbir Singh Badal and Harsimrat Badal, and Capt Amarinder Singh are expected to attend.

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This will be the first intimate social setting for the leaders of the estranged NDA alliance partners, the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal, and will be keenly watched.

The event comes at a time when talks of a reunion of the allies have gained considerable ground, with Amit Shah predicting an NDA government in Punjab twice in the past 10 days — first in Delhi on October 24 and then in Chandigarh on November 1.