Home / Delhi / PM Modi attends Christmas service at Cathedral Church in Delhi

PM Modi attends Christmas service at Cathedral Church in Delhi

Over the past few years, the Prime Minister has maintained a consistent engagement with the Christian community

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:32 AM Dec 25, 2025 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attended the Christmas morning service at the iconic Cathedral Church of the Redemption in the Capital, joining a large congregation of Christians from Delhi and across North India. The service, led by Rt. Rev. Dr. Paul Swarup, Bishop of Delhi, included prayers, carols, hymns and a special prayer for the Prime Minister.

“Attended the Christmas morning service at The Cathedral Church of the Redemption in Delhi. The service reflected the timeless message of love, peace and compassion. May the spirit of Christmas inspire harmony and goodwill in our society,” the Prime Minister said in a social media post.

Extending greetings to citizens, he added, “Wishing everyone a joyous Christmas filled with peace, compassion and hope. May the teachings of Jesus Christ strengthen harmony in our society.”

Over the past few years, the Prime Minister has maintained a consistent engagement with the Christian community. In Easter 2023, he attended a programme at the Sacred Heart Cathedral, Delhi, and during Christmas the same year, hosted an event at his residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

In 2024, he participated in a dinner hosted by Minister George Kurian and later attended a programme organised by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI).

The Prime Minister’s regular participation in such events underscores his ongoing outreach to the Christian community.

