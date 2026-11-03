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Home / Delhi / PM Modi attends Manpreet Badal’s daughter’s reception in Delhi

PM Modi attends Manpreet Badal’s daughter’s reception in Delhi

Sukhbir and Harsimrat also attend the function

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 10:47 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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PM Narendra Modi attends Manpreet Badal’s daughter’s reception in Delhi on Tuesday.
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Prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended the wedding reception of BJP national vice president Manpreet Badal’s daughter Rhea in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The reception followed the wedding earlier today. Rhea Badal has married Congress veteran Karan Singh’s grandson RK Martand Singh. The groom and his father were in their royal fineries at the reception.

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Also present were the top leaders of the BJP Punjab and Shiromani Akali Dal.

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The SAD was led by Sukhbir Badal and his wife and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Badal.

The guest list featured several high-profile guests, including senior ministers.

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The reception was held at the private residence of Capt Amarinder Singh’s daughter Jai Inder Kaur in Lutyens’ Delhi.

Jai Inder’s son Nirvan Singh is married to Mriganka Singh, the granddaughter of Karan Singh.

Also present at the ceremony was Akali leader Bikram Majithia, minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and former Lok Sabha MP Simranjit Mann.

Spiritual head of Radha Soami dera, Beas, Gurinder Dhillon, also attended.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was not there on account of his prior commitments in Chhattisgarh.

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