DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / PM Modi, Home Minister Shah have 'destroyed' Indian democracy: Rahul Gandhi

PM Modi, Home Minister Shah have 'destroyed' Indian democracy: Rahul Gandhi

Says Opposition leaders 'collective defenders' of Constitution

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:12 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi speaks during a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI
Advertisement

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday told INDIA bloc leaders that they are the 'collective defenders' of the Indian Constitution and asserted that it is their 'personal commitment' to ensure that those who have 'destroyed' Indian democracy are punished.

The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha made the remarks at a joint media briefing of INDIA bloc leaders after their three-and-a-half-hour meeting attended by him and the likes of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and NCP(SP) MP Supriya Sule.

Advertisement

"INDIA bloc meeting saw a very good discussion and the main issue was 'vote chori'. All parties are of the opinion that the democratic system of India has been attacked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shad and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar," Gandhi said.

Advertisement

"We are not going to take it lying down. It is a personal commitment of all INDIA bloc leaders, we are going to ensure that people who have destroyed Indian democracy are punished. Doesn't matter how senior they are, who they are, Indian democracy is bigger than every single person in this country," he asserted.

There was also a feeling that the opposition has been quite successful in putting across to the people of India that elections are 'stolen', that PM Modi and Home Minister Shah have 'destroyed' Indian democracy and there is a new sense of resistance, particularly among young people, that what is going on in India is wrong and needs to be stopped, Gandhi said.

Advertisement

"It is an honour for us to work together and we are confident that, over the next few months, we will make serious changes in the country," the former Congress chief said.

Earlier, INDIA bloc finalised a joint action plan over the SIR row, including holding rallies and 'save democracy' marches, with Congress president Kharge asserting that all parties agreed that elections should be held through ballot papers instead of EVMs.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts