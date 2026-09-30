PM Modi, Home Minister Shah have 'destroyed' Indian democracy: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday told INDIA bloc leaders that they are the 'collective defenders' of the Indian Constitution and asserted that it is their 'personal commitment' to ensure that those who have 'destroyed' Indian democracy are punished.

The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha made the remarks at a joint media briefing of INDIA bloc leaders after their three-and-a-half-hour meeting attended by him and the likes of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and NCP(SP) MP Supriya Sule.

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"INDIA bloc meeting saw a very good discussion and the main issue was 'vote chori'. All parties are of the opinion that the democratic system of India has been attacked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shad and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar," Gandhi said.

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"We are not going to take it lying down. It is a personal commitment of all INDIA bloc leaders, we are going to ensure that people who have destroyed Indian democracy are punished. Doesn't matter how senior they are, who they are, Indian democracy is bigger than every single person in this country," he asserted.

There was also a feeling that the opposition has been quite successful in putting across to the people of India that elections are 'stolen', that PM Modi and Home Minister Shah have 'destroyed' Indian democracy and there is a new sense of resistance, particularly among young people, that what is going on in India is wrong and needs to be stopped, Gandhi said.

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"It is an honour for us to work together and we are confident that, over the next few months, we will make serious changes in the country," the former Congress chief said.

Earlier, INDIA bloc finalised a joint action plan over the SIR row, including holding rallies and 'save democracy' marches, with Congress president Kharge asserting that all parties agreed that elections should be held through ballot papers instead of EVMs.