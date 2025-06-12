PM Modi interacts with Rekha, BJP MPs, leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with Delhi’s top BJP brass, including Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, to discuss the progress on promises made to the people of the Capital.

“Interacted with Delhi BJP MPs, MLAs and other leaders. We had extensive discussions on ways to improve quality of life for the people of Delhi,” the PM posted on X after a meeting at his official residence here.

Led by CM Rekha Gupta, Delhi Cabinet members, along with Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, attended the meeting. Delhi MPs, including Bansuri Swaraj and Manoj Tewari, ministers Parvesh Verma and Manjinder Singh Sirsa and BJP general secretary organisation BL Santosh were also present.

On the agenda was the progress on key election promises, including direct cash benefit to women and cleaning of the Yamuna.