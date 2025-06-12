DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Delhi / PM Modi interacts with Rekha, BJP MPs, leaders

PM Modi interacts with Rekha, BJP MPs, leaders

Discusses ways to improve quality of life for Delhiites
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Jun 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Delhi BJP MPs, MLAs and other leaders, during an interaction, in New Delhi on Wednesday. CM Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and others also seen. ANI
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with Delhi’s top BJP brass, including Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, to discuss the progress on promises made to the people of the Capital.

Advertisement

“Interacted with Delhi BJP MPs, MLAs and other leaders. We had extensive discussions on ways to improve quality of life for the people of Delhi,” the PM posted on X after a meeting at his official residence here.

Led by CM Rekha Gupta, Delhi Cabinet members, along with Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, attended the meeting. Delhi MPs, including Bansuri Swaraj and Manoj Tewari, ministers Parvesh Verma and Manjinder Singh Sirsa and BJP general secretary organisation BL Santosh were also present.

Advertisement

On the agenda was the progress on key election promises, including direct cash benefit to women and cleaning of the Yamuna.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts