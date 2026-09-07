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Home / Delhi / PM Modi, Shah, Delhi L-G, CM Rekha condole deaths in Delhi building collapse

PM Modi, Shah, Delhi L-G, CM Rekha condole deaths in Delhi building collapse

Opposition flags MCD ‘corruption’

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:33 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday expressed grief over the deaths in the Satya Niketan building collapse in southwest Delhi, while the Opposition questioned the functioning of civic agencies and alleged corruption in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Modi condoled the deaths and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured. “The collapse of a building at Satya Niketan, Delhi, is distressing,” he said in a post on X, adding that the authorities were working at the site and assisting those affected.

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HM Shah said he had spoken to the Delhi Chief Minister, Commissioner of Police and NDRF Director General to assess the situation. He said the local administration and the NDRF were conducting intensive rescue operations in coordination and that the injured were being provided medical assistance.

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L-G Sandhu said he had also directed all agencies concerned such as Delhi Police, DDMA and Delhi Fire Services to work in coordination to ensure swift rescue efforts on the ground.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the site and monitored the rescue operation involving the DDMA, NDRF, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, MCD, CATS and Civil Defence. The adjacent building was evacuated as a precaution.

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Gupta also visited the AIIMS Trauma Centre to take stock of the condition of the injured students. She directed doctors to provide all necessary medical assistance and said the government was in touch with the families.

Meanwhile, the Opposition alleged that corruption and administrative lapses contributed to the tragedy.

AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that officials of the Delhi Police, MCD and the Fire Department were involved in running a system of illegal payments, claiming that buildings were sealed or de-sealed depending on whether payments were made. He also alleged corruption in MCD transfer postings and claimed that senior officials were benefiting from the system.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera said the repeated deaths of young people in incidents ranging from suicides and electrocution to building collapses showed that “something is deeply wrong” with the system.

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav, who visited the site, demanded a judicial inquiry. He questioned how a building allegedly declared dilapidated by the MCD was allowed to operate as a hostel and raised questions over alleged activity in its basement.

Yadav also alleged delays in the arrival of authorities and establishment of a green corridor, calling for an immediate survey of dangerous buildings across Delhi.

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