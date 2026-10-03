PM Modi to hold key meet on Haryana today; CM Nayab Saini, 48 MLAs, state BJP chief Archana Gupta to attend

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a key meeting on Haryana at his residence in New Delhi today which will be attended by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and all 48 MLAs of the state.

The meeting, the first since BJP recast state units placing new in charges at the helm, is aimed at discussing governance achievements in the state under the BJP rule and key pro-people initiatives taken, besides reviewing poll promises and deciding the way forward.

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A discussion will also be held on the current political situation in the state and the war of narratives amid growing allegations and offensives against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar-led election panel and the special intensive revision of electoral rolls.

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The Cockroach Janta Party has issued an ultimatum to Kumar to resign or face protests at Jantar Mantar on October 10 and opposition parties have called a protest on the issue on October 6.

The PM, however, is likely to focus on the organisational depth of the BJP in Haryana, the government's promise of ease of living and ease of business and taking stock of the promises fulfilled.

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BJP state chief Archana Gupta will also attend the meeting along with national general secretary in charge Smriti Irani and co in charge Bhola Singh, a sitting Lok Sabha MP from Bulandshahr.

The Haryana delegation has arrived in Delhi for the meeting.