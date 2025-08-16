DT
PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 11,000-crore highway projects in Delhi on Sunday 

Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:10 PM Aug 16, 2025 IST
A traffic jam in New Delhi. Tribune file photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two major national highway projects worth a combined cost of nearly Rs 11,000 crore in Rohini, Delhi, around 12:30 pm on Sunday.

The projects — the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) — have been developed under the government’s comprehensive plan to decongest the capital, with the objective of greatly improving connectivity, cutting travel time and reducing traffic in Delhi and its surrounding areas. These initiatives reflect Prime Minister Modi’s vision of creating infrastructure that enhances ease of living and ensures seamless mobility.

The 10.1-km-long Delhi section of Dwarka Expressway has been developed at a cost of around Rs 5,360 crore. The section will also provide multi-modal connectivity to Yashobhoomi, DMRC Blue line and Orange line, upcoming Bijwasan railway station and Dwarka cluster Bus Depot.

This section comprises: Package I on 5.9 km from Shiv Murti intersection to the Road Under Bridge (RUB) at Dwarka Sector-21 and Package II on 4.2 km from Dwarka Sector-21 RUB to the Delhi-Haryana Border, providing direct connectivity to Urban Extension Road-II.

The 19-km-long Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway was earlier inaugurated by the Prime Minister in March 2024.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Alipur to Dichaon Kalan stretch of Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) along with new links to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat, built at a cost of Rs 5,580 crore. It will ease traffic on Delhi’s inner and outer ring roads and busy points like Mukarba Chowk, Dhaula Kuan and NH-09. The new spurs will give direct access to Bahadurgarh and Sonepat, improve industrial connectivity, cut city traffic, and speed up goods movement in the NCR.

