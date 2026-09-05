PM Modi to mark Teachers' Day with SRCC students

He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Advertisement

The Shri Ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi, is one of India’s premier institutions of higher education and a distinguished centre of learning in the fields of commerce, economics and management.

Advertisement

Established in 1926 by eminent industrialist and philanthropist Sir Shri Ram, the college has, over the course of a century, nurtured generations of scholars, professionals, administrators, entrepreneurs, policymakers and nation-builders.

The centenary celebrations coincide with Teachers’ Day, making the occasion particularly significant as the nation honours the contribution of teachers and educators in shaping generations and strengthening the foundations of society.